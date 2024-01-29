Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.