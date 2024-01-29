Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $255.00 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.57. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

