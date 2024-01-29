Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $95.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

