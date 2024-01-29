Covenant 1-Day Volume Hits $8,256.25 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $8,256.25 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,528,876 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

