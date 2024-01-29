Kujira Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $360.49 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00007862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.30588013 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,344,391.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

