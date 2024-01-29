AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

AAR Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AAR by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.63. AAR has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

