Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) versus VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Head to Head Comparison

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Leidos and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 3 8 0 2.73 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $114.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 161.47%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Leidos.

Leidos has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 0.97% 22.27% 7.57% VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leidos and VerifyMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $14.40 billion 1.07 $693.00 million $1.04 107.26 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.56 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.21

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leidos beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About VerifyMe

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.