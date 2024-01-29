Critical Analysis: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Gold and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Vista Gold currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 594.44%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 37.80%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

This table compares Vista Gold and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.05) -7.20 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.06 million ($0.05) -19.29

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -78.02% -70.32% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -124.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Entrée Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

