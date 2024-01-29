Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by Mizuho

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPH. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

SPH opened at $19.90 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

See Also

