CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 259.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALC

CalciMedica Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC opened at $5.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. CalciMedica has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 936,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,119 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALC. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of CalciMedica in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.