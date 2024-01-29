Barclays Raises Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $15.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

TEVA opened at $11.91 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,713,000 after acquiring an additional 778,282 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

