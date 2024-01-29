Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

