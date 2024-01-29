Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.28.

ABNB stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

