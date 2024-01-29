Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

NYSE:HLT opened at $192.63 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $193.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

