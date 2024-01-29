Needham & Company LLC Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $70.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,099,000 after acquiring an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

