Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8,078.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,097,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,295,000 after buying an additional 2,071,678 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6,104,528.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,919,000 after buying an additional 1,709,268 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,603,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,804,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:BJUL opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

