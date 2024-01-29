Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 494.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIT opened at $177.09 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $182.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.