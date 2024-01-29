Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 51.0% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $204,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $361,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

