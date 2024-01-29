Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Paychex stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.