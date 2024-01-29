Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.
MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %
MetLife stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
