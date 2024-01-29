Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

MetLife stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.