Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $82.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.