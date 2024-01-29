Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

