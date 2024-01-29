VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

