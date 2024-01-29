Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $241.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $243.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

