VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $188.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.61. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.10 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.