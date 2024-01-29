Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 16,700 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,333,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

