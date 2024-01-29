V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.21% of V.F. worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

