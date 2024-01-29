ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,389 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.9 %

CHX opened at $28.34 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

