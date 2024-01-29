Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.66% of Verint Systems worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 89.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $78,092.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $78,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $354,587 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

