Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

