Short Interest in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Rises By 22.7%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,996 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

