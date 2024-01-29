e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY24 guidance at $2.47-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.47-$2.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $157.14 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $164.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after acquiring an additional 404,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 325,791 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

