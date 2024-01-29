SiTime (SITM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $116.53 on Monday. SiTime has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $142.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,581,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $493,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 48.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

