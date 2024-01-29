Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

