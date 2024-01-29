Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,041 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 3.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,658,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after buying an additional 76,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

