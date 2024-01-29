Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

