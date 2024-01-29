Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,031,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.39 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

