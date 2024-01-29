Smithfield Trust Co Invests $92,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,351,000 after buying an additional 197,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Weatherford International by 449.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFRD stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

