Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 552 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

View Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.