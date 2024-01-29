Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

