Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 87,044 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,044 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

