Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,519.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,391.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3,152.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

