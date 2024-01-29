Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

DTM opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

