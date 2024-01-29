Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 3,500 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $99,690,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 700,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $86.81 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

