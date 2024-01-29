Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 158 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $151.60 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

