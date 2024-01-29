Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $190.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.