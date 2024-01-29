HM Payson & Co. Has $93,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

