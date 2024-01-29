Smithfield Trust Co Buys 1,685 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $92.27 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

