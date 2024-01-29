HM Payson & Co. Makes New $241,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $381.09 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.73 and its 200 day moving average is $352.64.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

