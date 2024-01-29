Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Increased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $501.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $510.81.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

